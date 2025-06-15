MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $9.65 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 282.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,255 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

