iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.07 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.74.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

