Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after buying an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,426,000 after buying an additional 1,194,696 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

