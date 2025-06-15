Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases 930 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $85,886,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

