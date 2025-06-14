Short Interest in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Declines By 84.5%

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the May 15th total of 90,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,235,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 936,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,666,000 after purchasing an additional 609,708 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 831,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,211 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $53.07 on Friday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

