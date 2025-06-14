Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Short Interest Update

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 325.9% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Estrella Immunopharma Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ESLA opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.37. Estrella Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Get Estrella Immunopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Institutional Trading of Estrella Immunopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Estrella Immunopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Estrella Immunopharma worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estrella Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estrella Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estrella Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.