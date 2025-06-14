Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN) Insider Minlu Fu Purchases 1,700,000 Shares

Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN – Get Free Report) insider Minlu Fu purchased 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$204,000.00 ($132,467.53).
Aldoro Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $48.34 million, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.97.
About Aldoro Resources
