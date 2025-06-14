Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after buying an additional 4,158,772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after buying an additional 2,572,488 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $362,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,283,000 after buying an additional 2,074,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,318,000 after buying an additional 1,944,328 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE TSM opened at $211.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.