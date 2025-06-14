Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 413 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 246,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $131.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.41. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

