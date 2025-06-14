Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 9,671 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.54 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

