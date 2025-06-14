General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 2.1% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

NYSE GIS opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

