Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Invests $3.99 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,751 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $123.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

