Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $215.54 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.32.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

