Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

