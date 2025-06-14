Promising Gold Stocks To Follow Today – June 13th

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, and Barrick Gold are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the exploration, mining, refining or processing of gold. Their market value tends to track the price of gold, offering investors leveraged exposure to movements in the precious‐metal market while also reflecting company‐specific factors such as production costs, reserves and management performance. Many investors include gold stocks in their portfolios to diversify risk, seek dividend income and potentially benefit from rising gold prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,835,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,236,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $77.80.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.60. 11,934,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,943,242. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,799,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,195,799. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

