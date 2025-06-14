2,517 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,772 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,526,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

