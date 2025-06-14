Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF accounts for 1.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned 1.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,846,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 228,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,079,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,019,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $77.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

