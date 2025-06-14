CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 254 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1%

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.