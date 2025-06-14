High Probability Advisors LLC Acquires 36,482 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

High Probability Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 99,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.