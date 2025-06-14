iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Cut by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $20,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 14.8%

EFG opened at $110.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

