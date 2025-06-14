iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $82.80 and a one year high of $106.02.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

