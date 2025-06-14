Avaii Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 278,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,887 shares during the period.

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.1632 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

