Avaii Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.5% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

SOXX stock opened at $220.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.87. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

