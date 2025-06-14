Dover Advisors LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

