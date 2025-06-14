iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 89,607 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 56,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

ISTB stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1705 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

