Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stock Position Decreased by Destiny Capital Corp CO

Destiny Capital Corp CO trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,939 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.