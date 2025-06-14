iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,374 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IUSB stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.