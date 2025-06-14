Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Pool by 8.3% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Pool by 24.3% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $288.90 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $284.28 and a 52-week high of $395.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.53 and a 200 day moving average of $329.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

