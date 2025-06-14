Dover Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,256,000 after acquiring an additional 752,397 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,741,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,057,000 after acquiring an additional 205,522 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,217 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,987,000 after acquiring an additional 198,616 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.18 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

