Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after buying an additional 2,070,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,394,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 52,520.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after buying an additional 595,061 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $377.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

