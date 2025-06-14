Dover Advisors LLC Invests $422,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $79.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

