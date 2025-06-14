Lam Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

Lam Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,979,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,170,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

AVDS stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

