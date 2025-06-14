Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total value of $118,047.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,738.08. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $512.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $526.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.46. The company has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

