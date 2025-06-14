Lam Group Inc. Sells 350 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Lam Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $133.68.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

