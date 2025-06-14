Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USTB. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter.

USTB stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $50.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.1917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

