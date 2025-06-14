Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,937 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $169,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after buying an additional 4,158,772 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after buying an additional 2,572,488 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $362,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,283,000 after buying an additional 2,074,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,318,000 after buying an additional 1,944,328 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $211.07 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

