Christopher Thomas Francis Leblanc Purchases 72,000 Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Stock

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Thomas Francis Leblanc bought 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$20,160.00.
Nova Leap Health Price Performance
NLH stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.
About Nova Leap Health
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nova Leap Health
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/09 – 06/13
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.