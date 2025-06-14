Christopher Thomas Francis Leblanc Purchases 72,000 Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Stock

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Thomas Francis Leblanc bought 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$20,160.00.

NLH stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

