Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Grows By 99.3%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNEY opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.36. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $102.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

