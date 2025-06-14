Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CTO Sells $22,413.60 in Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 16,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $22,413.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,940.56. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roi Zion Zahut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Roi Zion Zahut sold 3,900 shares of Aterian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,797.00.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. Aterian, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.84.

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. Aterian had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million.

Aterian announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 73.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aterian by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

