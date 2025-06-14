Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR) Director Loren Komperdo Sells 700,000 Shares

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Free Report) Director Loren Komperdo sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$28,000.00.

Zephyr Minerals Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of CVE:ZFR opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.39. Zephyr Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Zephyr Minerals

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

