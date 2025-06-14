Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR) Director Loren Komperdo Sells 700,000 Shares

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Free Report) Director Loren Komperdo sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$28,000.00.
Zephyr Minerals Trading Down 11.1%
Shares of CVE:ZFR opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.39. Zephyr Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Zephyr Minerals
