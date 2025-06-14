Nostrand Robert L. Van Purchases 10,000 Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) Director Nostrand Robert L. Van bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192. This trade represents a 96.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Price Performance

Shares of SLS opened at $1.66 on Friday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $165.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.25.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 238,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 128,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,192,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 398,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

