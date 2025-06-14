Nostrand Robert L. Van Purchases 10,000 Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) Director Nostrand Robert L. Van bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192. This trade represents a 96.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SLS opened at $1.66 on Friday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $165.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.25.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
