Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Has $546,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DNOV stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

