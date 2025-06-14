Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the May 15th total of 67,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Spark New Zealand Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of Spark New Zealand stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Spark New Zealand
