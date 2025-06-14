Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the May 15th total of 67,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spark New Zealand Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.