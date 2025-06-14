Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Now – June 13th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the research, development and commercialization of quantum computing hardware, software or related services. These firms harness principles such as superposition and entanglement to build machines capable of tackling certain complex problems far beyond the reach of classical computers. Investors in quantum computing stocks seek exposure to this emerging, potentially transformative technology, but should be prepared for volatility and long development timelines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. 15,168,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,578,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,662,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,651,161. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,217,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,033,631. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,850,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,067,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 3.85. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.19. 1,127,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,395. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $99.13 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.25.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

RGTIW traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 352,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,105. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

AMPG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 109,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.43.

