Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith Buys 1,300 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Smith bought 1,300 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$11,427.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9%

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.