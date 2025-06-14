USDD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. USDD has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and $13.61 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,957.24 or 0.99960907 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,849.52 or 0.99838602 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About USDD
USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 427,616,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,549,601 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.
USDD Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.