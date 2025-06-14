Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.63 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $55.01 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,214,634.42799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05544992 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $3,199,955.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

