Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the May 15th total of 1,102,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of SHJBF stock opened at C$1.97 on Friday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.84.
About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
