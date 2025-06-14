Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the May 15th total of 1,102,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SHJBF stock opened at C$1.97 on Friday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.84.

About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, nervous system, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

