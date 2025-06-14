Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SKHHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $28.10 price target on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonic Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
