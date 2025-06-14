Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Celine Boston Sells 5,000 Shares

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total transaction of C$63,750.00.

Pason Systems Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PSI opened at C$13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Pason Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.43 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.84.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

